Youths round-up: Hutchie Vale 14s ease into cup final

Hutchison Vale 14s were in clinical form as they claimed a place in the John Crawford Cup final with a 5-1 victory over Edinburgh City Blacks at Meadowbank.

Both sides looked nervy in the opening ten minutes and the game took a while to settle. It was, however, Hutchie who found their feet first. On 32 minutes, after a number of close free-kicks and half chances, left-sided Hutchie dangerman, Baillie Simmons, opened the scoring. His well-placed strike into the bottom corner beat Brandyn Bain in goals.

Hutchie continued to dominate possession and they were rewarded on the brink of half-time as Ben Wardlaw’s accurate shot found the bottom corner again and put Hutchie in a comfortable position.

As the second half began, Edinburgh City Blacks showed more fight and determination, gaining some joy from long balls over the top for strikers Liam Collins and Yacoub Gilkey to run onto but not enough to score. The third Hutchie goal came ten minutes into the second half. After excellent work from Grant Herbert on the right, he delivered a teasing cross which resulted in Wardlaw heading home for his brace after Simmons’ original shot was saved. James Crosbie added Hutchie’s fourth with a fine strike from 18 yards and Nathan Gallagher rounded off a superb day and performance with the fifth.

Edinburgh City Blacks scored a late consolation when Euan Gillespie’s whipped free-kick was turned in by a Hutchie man at the front post.

• Hutchie 15s reach final

Hutchison Vale 15s grabbed a goal in each half in a 2-0 win against Musselburgh Athletic to take them into the final of the Federation of Hearts Supporters Cup. The game was contested on a heavily-sanded grass pitch at Peffermill with the conditions making it difficult for both sides. Despite this, the game was one of great quality with an abundance of opoortunities falling to both teams. It was Hutchie who took their chance first, though, as Brandon Hunter scored in the first half with a lovely right-footed finish. The second half saw Musselburgh apply the pressure in search for an equaliser but the Hutchie defence was proving hard to break down.

Midway through the second half, Hutchie managed to catch some breathing space as Niall Toner doubled their lead with a composed finish, putting the game out of reach for Musselburgh.

• Spartans FC 13s have Whites stuff

Spartans FC Whites 13s put in a stellar performance to claim a 3-1 away win against a tricky Tranent Colts side and book a place in the Edinburgh Cup final.

Tranent started on the front foot at Foresters Park and found themselves in the lead early in the first half thanks to a Lee Jamieson goal.

Their promising start was short-lived, though, as minutes later the teams were all square, Bailey Stevenson heading Spartans level from a corner.

After the first half finished even, it was Spartans who picked up where they left off in the second.

A mesmerising move down the right-hand side resulted in a powerful header by Harry Little finding the net.

The win was sealed by Scott Findlay with ten minutes to go, the wide man cutting inside onto his right foot and firing home from just outside the box.