Youths round-up: Hutchison at the double for Hutchison Vale Colts

Hutchison Vale Colts 16s progressed to the second round of the Division 2 League Cup after beating Edinburgh City 4-1 at Forrester High School.

The first real opportunity in the tie fell to Hutchie as Ben Hunter curled an effort from the left of the area just past the post.

City got more and more into the game as the half progressed with striker Cole Cowan twice testing Cameron Bryce in the Hutchie goal. The saves from the goalkeeper proved key as, on the half-hour mark, Hutchie built went 1-0 up. Kyle Hutchison leapt to nod in a cross from the right just inside the post.

Hutchie’s aerial threat paid dividends once again before half-time as Hunter sent a well-timed header just inside the left-hand post.

The foundations were laid for Hutchie and they pressed on in the second half to extend their lead. Scott Clark ran through on goal to steer the ball past the onrushing keeper. Then, five minutes after making it three, Hutchie added a fourth as Hutchison finished well in the area.

City managed to pull a consolation goal back thanks to Luis Wood.

• Leith 14s into cup last four

Leith Athletic 14s progressed to the semi-finals of the Willie Bauld Memorial Cup as they defeated Edinburgh City Blacks 3-0 at Lasswade 3G.

They looked lively in the opening 15 minutes and were rewarded with a goal. Lewis Owens took aim with a free-kick 25 yards out on the right and his effort squeezed into the City goal.

It set up the hosts nicely to push on and it wasn’t long before they doubled their advantage. Another set-piece gave Leith an opportunity and they took full advantage as Strathy Mackay lifted the ball over the wall from the edge of the box and into the net.

City weren’t quite able to make their mark despite working hard in the game while Leith looked hungry for a third goal. After coming close with a handful of chances, they eventually got it. Cammy Stewert saw his initial cross cleared by City but Ethan Wynne quickly teed up Ewan Howie, who beat the offside trap to fire in from close range.

• Lochend 14s ease into the final

Lochend YFC 14s reached the final of the Pilmar Smith Cup with a confident 3-0 win away to Edinburgh City.

On the 3G park at Forrester High School, Lochend just edged early possession and opportunities created. They took the lead midway through the first half as Kyle Smith ventured down the right-hand side before crossing for Jacob Riley to slot the ball in from close range.

Lochend were buoyed by the goal and never looked back as they took control of the tie. They went in search of a second goal before half-time and found another with City unable to settle. Scott Smith broke down the right-hand side and crossed for John Dickson to finish well into the top-right corner.

Into the second half, another Lochend goal seemed inevitable as they rained shot after shot down upon the City goal. Jacob Riley drove into the opposition box before being fouled and he stepped up to fire home the resultant penalty.