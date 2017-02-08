Youths round-up: Hutchison Vale 13s storm into final

Hutchison Vale 13s continued their great form to reach the final of the Peter O’Neill Cup with a 6-1 win over Spartans FC Youth.

Hutchie, who remain unbeaten from eight games in the Division 1A league, carried that momentum into their semi-final.

Their win came courtesy of an excellent Taylor Stevens hat-trick, plus goals from Bruno Davidson, Aiden Eddington and Keir Brown.

Keir Foster scored the consolation for Spartans FC Youth, who currently occupy top spot in the Division 1B league table.

Spartans Colts 15s stay in race

Spartans FC Colts 15s picked up three points in their bid for the Division 2 title, beating Peebles FC 1-0.

Managing an impressive tally of 22 points from 11 games so far in a very-tightly contested league, they are on the right track. The solitaty goal of the game came from Marc Lynn.

Peebles remain two points ahead of Spartans in the table but have played four more games than their opponents.

Meanwhile, Musselburgh Young Stars 16s managed to maintain their reputation as the only team in Division 2 not to record a draw this season (six wins and four losses) by edging out Tynecastle 3-2.

The scorers for the home side were George Wyeth, Ryan Robertson and Cameron Broomfield. Thomas Jamieson grabbed a brace for Tynecastle.

Leaders St Bernards 14s claimed an emphatic 5-1 win over Kirkliston South Queensferry to move onto 24 points in Division 2.

It was very much a team effort for the away side as five players chipped in with their goals, Hamish Tait, Dylan Peacock, Sam Collins, Declan Rose and Jamie Mehrdad all contributing. Ross Stuart got the goal for mid-table Kirkliston.

• Easthouses FC 16s hunt leaders

Easthouses FC 16s sit second in Division 2 – just three points off top spot – after a 6-0 win over Currie Star Colts.

Easthouses, who have a game in hand over leaders Currie Star FC, continued their fine form with goals courtesy of Darren Carbery, Zac Scally, Cammy Orr, Corey Watt and a double from Arran Ferguson.

Edinburgh South Colts 15s and Earlston Rhymers battled out a 2-2 draw in Division 3.

This clash between two teams battling near the bottom of the table was always going to be a close. The home side found themselves 2-0 down and needing something quick. They left it late to come back, though, with goals from Kenny Slaven and Paul Tomassi.

Spartans FC Reds 14s edged out Arniston Rangers 4-3 in the Kenny McLean Cup.

Arniston are currently flying high in Division 3, recording nine wins, one draw and one loss from 11 games. The away side aren’t doing too bad either as they find themselves fourth in Division 1 with hopes of chasing the top two.

This cup tie proved a tight encounter with Arniston taking their opponents to the limit.

Goals from Andrew Brannan and a brace from Euan Donaldson – including a penalty – gave them a real chance of progressing into the next round. However, Spartans proved just too strong and managed to close out the game with thanks to Joseph Nicholson, Lawson McConnell, Charlie Peet and Ryan Campbell.