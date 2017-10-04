Youths round-up: Longniddry Villa 16s march on in Scottish Cup

Longniddry Villa 16s made progress in the Scottish Cup with an 8-2 victory over Currie Star FC at Balerno High School.

Currie started the match positively and were quick to close down their opponents’ attack. However, the turning point came 14 minutes in as Lewis Dyke capitalised upon a miscommunication between the goalkeeper and the defence and his chipped effort looped over the keeper and sent Villa into the lead.

Villa, two leagues above Currie, outperformed their counterparts in the first half and were 4-1 up as the referee blew his whistle for half-time courtesy of goals from Max Dluzak, Aidan Garland-McGlynn and another from Dyke.

As the second half started, Currie found some form and duly tucked away a penalty within the opening action to bring the score to 4-2.

However, Villa’s quality was too much for Currie to handle. They were quick to use the full width of the park, spraying the ball about and utilising their pace on the wings.

From the sidelines it was hard to tell how much Danny Worobel knew about his goal but he found himself in the right place at the right time to bundle over the line and rebuild Villa’s confidence.

Later in the half, Garland-McGlynn added a further two to his goal tally, composing himself well each time before knocking the ball around the keeper.

It was clear that the Currie players were tired after having to defend for most of the match but Villa’s relentless attack added another in the final moments of the game. Devan Craighead turned well and fired the ball into the bottom-right corner of the goal from the edge of the box.

• Rose bloom in second period

At a wet and windy Forrester High, Bonnyrigg Rose 15s advanced to the next round of the Scottish Cup after battling it out with Edinburgh City. Both teams struggled to find any form in the conditions and, at half-time, the game was still all to play for. Bonnyrigg were only one goal up courtesy of a Lewis Thomson strike.

In the second half, Bonnyrigg extended their lead and started to control the game from the midfield. They held possession well, before Mikey Woodley fired home a stunning left-foot shot that sneaked into the bottom left corner of the net. An own goal added to City’s sorrows. The consolation goal for City came too late as Craig Knight scored to end the game 4-1.

Spartans FC Flyers 13s grabbed an early lead but failed to build upon it as Gala Fairydean Rovers fought back to win their Scottish Cup match 3-2.

Kai Macrae and Archie Henry were both on the scoresheet for the winning team. However, it was a late winner that was the talk of the game. With the match tied at 2-2 and some preparing for extra time, Sam Maceneny found space to make a bursting run down the right wing before whipping an inviting ball in towards Macrae, who flicked it onto Harry Fowler, who headed in from close range.

Craigroyston 14s edged out Kirkliston South Queensferry as they won 4-2.

Both teams played well and the goalkeepers were kept busy. Craigroyston’s Jai Anthony caught the attention of many as his darting runs forward were rewarded with two goals. His team-mate Kyle Finlayson added to the excitement as his free-kick found the top corner of the goal from the edge of the box.