Youths round-up: Musselburgh 17s hold nerve in final shoot-out

Spectators certainly got their money’s worth as Musselburgh Windsor Blues 17s defeated Cramond 5-4 on penalties in the Michael Moran Cup final at New Dundas Park, Bonnyrigg.

Musselburgh had let a two-goal lead slip, with Cramond unlucky not to get the winner in normal and extra-time, but managed to earn a 2-2 draw to force penalties.

The match had started at a frantic pace with Musselburgh gaining the upper hand. They had the ball in the net within the first five minutes only to be denied by the linesman’s offside flag. In the 24th minute, however, they were in the lead with no question over this one, Ryan Brown’s looping strike from 20 yards putting the East Lothian outfit in control.

Minutes before half-time, it was 2-0. Khasim Mdalasini produced a composed half-volley that found its way through into the roof of the net via a defender. The second half signalled a shift in momentum in Cramond’s favour as they dominated throughout and they were rewarded in the 71st minute. Matthew Shaw came up with a goal as he received the ball from the right and managed to swivel and shoot past the wrong-footed goalkeeper and restore hope for his side.

Only four minutes later, Cramond equalised. Leon Ronaldson’s free-kick from just inside his opponents’ half soared over the goalkeeper – perhaps helped by the wind – and into the net.

Despite Cramond’s relentless pressure on the Musselburgh goal, they couldn’t find the winner as extra-time loomed.

Both sides had excellent chances to win it in extra-time as Kalvin Nicol struck the post for Cramond and Musselburgh’s Fraser Walker nearly punished a Cramond defensive error but penalties were needed. Musselburgh goalkeeper Cameron Read saved two spot-kicks before Ethan Singh held his nerve to slot the winner and end this dramatic encounter.

• Leith Athletic Colts 14s lift the Innes Cup

Leith Athletic Colts 14s squeezed past Portobello CFA 2-1 to win the David Innes Cup.

Suleiman Ashraf and Ciaran Vaughn both netted for the winners. Olly Rudge grabbed the goal for Portobello after Cammy Dick assisted but it wasn’t enough on the day.

In the Under-13s Division 1A, AC Oxgangs sealed a 4-2 away win to Longniddry Villa. The goalscorers for Oxgangs were Chase Miller, Ramsay Grant and Kyle Cochran with a brace. The sixth win of the season for the away side leaves them sitting comfortable in fifth place. Archie Wilson and Scott Ramsay got the goals for Longniddry and the defeat leaves them two positions below their opponents with four games in hand.

• Bonnyrigg Rose Colts 15s edge victory

Bonnyrigg Rose Colts 15s defeated Musselburgh Athletic 3-2 in Division 1.

James Scobie got the first for Bonnyrigg following a Lawrie Wilson cross with William Scott securing the win by netting a second-half brace. Danny Worobec scored Musselburgh’s first before Aidan Garland-McGlynn doubled their tally.

Another tight match was contested by Edinburgh City Real 16s and Spartans FC Youth in the Division 1 League Cup with the latter coming out 3-2 winners. David Cameron Forbes and Kalem Campbell both notched for Edinburgh City. Goals courtesy of Brandon Blair, Danny Lock and Lucas Anderson gave Spartans the win.