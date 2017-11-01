Youths round-up: Salvesen 13s hold nerve in shoot-out

Salvesen 13s won a penalty shoot-out to make it through to the next round of the Colin Campbell Sports Cup after a 2-2 draw with Lochend.

The sides met in the league seven days earlier and drew 1-1, and this time it took spot-kicks to separate them.

Lochend led twice through goals from striker Riley Cullen but Salvesen’s Josh Templeton cancelled them both out with a brace of his own.

The match was lively right from the start and Salvy had a chance within the first minute. Templeton went through from Daniel Myoni’s pass and got his effort past goalkeeper Ben Swanson but Sean Barrett was back quickly to clear.

Lochend broke quickly through Daniel Mason down the right and when the ball broke to Cullen, he forced it over the line from a yard out.

Swanson made two crucial saves with his feet in the first half. The first was when Myoni broke in from the left and the second was in similar circumstances against Templeton.

Kieran Wood was in great form at the other end, tipping Cullen’s effort round the post after Lily Graham’s through ball.

Salvesen scored an early equaliser in the first half, Templeton racing on to Callum Crawford’s pass four minutes in and applying the finish.

But five minutes later, Cullen grabbed his second, swivelling when Xander Morrison’s shot landed at his feet to tuck it away.

With 12 minutes to play, Salvy found their equaliser. Templeton picked up in the ball in the inside left channel and ran incisively towards goal before squeezing it through the keeper’s legs.

Steven Savage then smacked the bar with a 30-yard free-kick from wide on the right as both teams went hell for leather looking for a winner.

Lochend had their own chances to win it, Michael Bianco’s volley being held and Connor Anderson having an effort saved by Wood.

So it was down to penalties and Wood made two brilliant saves to win the tie for his team.

• Scottish Cup win for Edinburgh South CFC 13s

Edinburgh South CFC 13s rose to the occasion to knock East Stirlingshire out of the Scottish Cup and reach round four with a 2-0 win.

South have only lost one league game so far this season and continued that form on the national stage, scoring two goals of quality to overcome the Lowland League side’s youth team.

The first started from a throw-in just inside the opposition half and the ball eventually made its way to Sami Doig, who shot from the edge of the box into the roof of the net. David Thomson scored the second after collecting a pass down the right wing and chipping the keeper.

• Brave Edinburgh City Reds lose out

Despite pulling two goals back in the second half, Edinburgh City Reds 16s couldn’t progress past Syngenta Juveniles in the Scottish Cup.

Reds were 3-0 down after 53 minutes having conceded two goals inside the first half.

Aaron Burns and Ryan Ironside got them right back in it but they couldn’t find a third in the last 20 minutes.