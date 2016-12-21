Youths round-up: Seven-up City provide some festive fizz

Edinburgh City 17s sit top of the tree at Christmas following a 7-1 win at home to AC Oxgangs.

The Division 2 leaders bagged four goals in the opening 45 minutes at Forrester High School. Jamie Black broke the deadlock early on, turning in Robbie Telfer’s corner.

Soon after, James Parker doubled the lead before Brett Pennycuick made it 3-0 with the move of the game. Aidan Lawson, Black and Telfer combined well down the right flank before Lawson whipped a ball in for Pennycuick to fire in.

City made it four as Black shot across goal and into the far left-hand corner.

In the second half, Patterson Marfo grabbed a quickfire brace to take the tally to six.

Although Oxgangs bagged a consolation through Jamie Holmes, City claimed a seventh, Ian Malapira rising well to head in Telfer’s corner late on.

• High five for Tynecastle 16s

Tynecastle 16s battled to secure a fourth-round spot in the Jackie Faichney Cup with a 5-2 win over Portobello CFA 16s at Bingham Park.

Tynie grabbed a deserved lead with seven minutes gone. Matty Dillon got on the end of a quick break up the field to beat his man and fire in from an angle.

One soon became two for Tynie. Ali Jones was brought down to give his side a penalty and Dillon showed a cool head to dispatch the spot-kick.

The momentum was with the hosts and they added a third through John Robertson, triggering a mini revival from Portobello. Tadgh Flanagan-Woodhead fired in a loose ball from inside the box before the break. Then, just after the interval, Aidan MacKenzie rounded off a quick break to make it 3-2.

But Tynie were in no mood to give up the lead they fought for and battled back in the second half with two more goals to seal the win. Sean Ward made it 4-2 before Robertson wrapped up victory with a neat strike from just outside the Portobello box.

• Nathan nicks it for Redhall Star 17s

Redhall Star 17s ended 2016 on a high note as they defeated Currie Star 17s 3-2 at Redhall Park in Division 2.

The hosts settled quicker than their opponents as they distributed the ball well from defence to attack. They looked to grab an early lead and did so with nine minutes gone, Cammy Haig drilling an effort high into the Currie goal. Currie started to get more into the game but it was Redhall who doubled their lead with 20 minutes on the clock. Adam Shortiss took aim from the edge of the box to pick out the bottom-right corner.

As the half progressed, Currie showed character to fight back. Charlie McGrain scored for the visitors as he slammed the ball in from close range as his side started to look dangerous.

Then, before half-time, Currie grabbed another as they quickly broke downfield. Reece Avinou got in behind the opposition defence to send a composed finish past goalkeeper Ryan Green.

Into the second half it was anyone’s game. With 60 minutes gone, Avinou almost put Currie ahead from close range from a ball into the box but he sent the ball wide.

Redhall went on to claim the points – and in some style. Nathan Robertson perfectly timed an overhead kick from inside the 18-yard box for the winner.