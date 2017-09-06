Youths round-up: Spartans 16s march on in league

Spartans 16s maintained their 100 per cent start to the season with a 4-1 win over Musselburgh Windsor.

Last season’s Scottish Cup winners are looking good in Division 1 with four straight wins and this was a dominant performance against a previously unbeaten Windsor.

The goals came from Kieran Moyles and Reece Mason in the first half and Joseph Evenden and Luke Morris in the second before Connor Fitzpatrick replied late on.

Moyles struck first with a thumping header from Nicholas Reid’s corner.

Reid tested Ross McRae’s reflexes and Mason and Keir Russell both sent headers off the crossbar as Spartans stepped up their attempts for a second.

Musselburgh were still in it at 1-0 and a fast counter-attack ended with Dean Angus lobbing Niall McFadden but clearing the goal frame also. Jack Neilson then came close to an equaliser when he hit the bar from a free-kick, but seven minutes from half-time it was 2-0. Chaos ensued in the box after McRae saved Reid’s low strike and, when the ball eventually fell to Mason, he stuck it away.

It took only three minutes of the second half for Spartans to hit the net again. Jack Crombie opened the play up and Evenden’s perfect first touch took him inside the covering defender before sending a high finish out of the reach of McRae.

Morris hit the bar with the outside of his boot but he had more luck when cutting in onto his right foot and finishing low across the keeper.

Windsor stepped it up towards the end and Kyle Jost dribbled past two challenges but his shot was too close to McFadden.

They got their goal with six minutes remaining when Rhys Anderson’s corner made it through to the back post and Fitzpatrick was waiting to nod it home.

• Cup progress for Gullane Athletic 14s

The South East Region Cup got underway at all age groups and Gullane Athletic 14s progressed with a 4-2 defeat of Redhall Star from a division above. Captain Robbie Sinclair bagged a brace, as did Harvey Gill, while Redhall’s skipper Reece Dickson also got a goal along with Loui Henderson.

Edinburgh City 17s also made it to the next round by beating Currie Star Colts 2-1. Alex Thomson knocked in a rebound to put City 1-0 up and, in the second half, Callum Jardine made it 2-0, again with a rebound after the keeper had made a double save. Currie responded soon after with a good headed goal and had the opportunity to level from the spot but Craig Liddle saved with his legs.

Cavalry Park were knocked out by via penalties after a high-scoring draw with West Lothian side Murieston United. Sam Rutherford, Nfamara Sambou, Lewis Mackinnon and Jamie weir scored for Cavalry as the sides drew 4-4, but Murieston succeeded in the shoot-out.

On league business, a hat-trick from Joonhyuk Moon helped AC Oxgangs 15s move three points clear of Arniston Rangers Blues in Division 4. Jacob Gordon scored the other as they won 4-3, with Arniston’s goals coming from a Kyle McGeechan double and Rhys Cullen.