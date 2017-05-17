Youths round-up: Spartans and Tynie make their point

It was impossible to separate Spartans FC Under-15s and Tynecastle as their hotly-contested Division 1 clash ended 2-2.

After Spartans had triumphed 1-0 over their opponents in the quarter-final of the Scottish Cup, Tynie were out for revenge but it was their opponents who started the quickest.

Tynecastle Under-15s

Nicholas Reid came close early on, his looping strike coming back of the crossbar. Minutes later, he worked a good opening for himself before sending a shot wide.

It was then Tynecastle’s turn to have a go with Steven Shore’s strike followed by Cameron Fraser’s cracking effort that rebounded off the crossbar before being cleared.

The first-half stalemate was almost broken on 30 minutes as Spartans’ Joseph Evenden struck the crossbar – the third time the woodwork had been struck in the game. His fantastic first touch and driving run was nearly rewarded with a cool finish but his shot was slightly too high as it came of the bar. After the break, first blood went to Spartans and it was Reid who slotted home a terrific low drive into the bottom corner after good work to cut the ball back from Evenden.

The home side maintained a great spell of possession but Tynecastle had other ideas.

Within 15 minutes of the opener, the game was level. A deep cross into the box found Kieran Ngwenya, who headed it across goal for Robbie Neave to loop the ball over the keeper and into the net.

The tables had turned and Tynecastle eyed an opportunity to take the game by the scruff of the neck. Soon after, they had the lead through Shore, the midfielder smashing the ball home from close range.

The visitors must have fancied their chances to see out the game and avenge their previous cup defeat but Reid was again the saviour for Spartans as he played a one-two with the tireless Jack Crombie in midfield and struck another sweet shot into the bottom corner to make it 2-2.

• Leith 14s sparkle in Jewel final

Leith Athletic Under-14s dispatched Musselburgh Windsor 3-1 to lift the Jewel Miners Trophy.

The scorers for Leith were Rhys McMurdo, Cameron Kerr and Joe Leitch, with the goal for Musselburgh courtesy of Jack Main.

In other cup final business, Currie Star Under-16s defeated Easthouses FC 2-0 to secure the Division 1 League Cup at New Dundas Park, Bonnyrigg. Harris Dracup was the hero on the day for the winning side as he bagged a brace.

• Leith Athletic 13s keep up the chase

In the Under-13s Division 1B, Leith Athletic FC triumphed 5-2 over Gala Fairydean Rovers to remain second in the table and keep the pressure on leaders Spartans.

Leith’s goals came from Daniel Fennell, Connor Young, Leon McDonald, Brodie Watt and Mikey Marenduzzo. Gregor Collins and Damien Konowalski scored for Gala.

In the Under-15s Division 2, Edinburgh City beat Bonnyrigg Rose Pumas 3-1. The City scorers were Kieran McCallum and Ryan Cowan with a double.