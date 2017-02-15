Youths round-up: Spartans FC Youth 13s into Ken Ritchie Cup semis

SPARTANS FC Youth 13s bounced back in superb fashion following their heavy defeat to Hutchison Vale last week to defeat Musselburgh Windsor 5-0 in the Ken Ritchie Cup quarter-finals.

Their clinical finishing and pace on the wings proved the difference on what was a horrible day – weather wise – for a game of football.

The players on the scoresheet were Elliot Miller with two, Ryan Turner, Rui Black and Craig McBay.

Lewis Robertson came closest for Musselburgh with a shot from distance late on.

• Edinburgh City Blacks make final

Edinburgh City Blacks 14s continued their excellent form with a 2-1 victory over Longniddry Villa in the SPORTSassist South East Region Cup semi-finals.

City have lost only one game this season and sit top of Division 1. However, Longniddry started the better of the two teams and took the lead through Kai Bailey. But Edinburgh fought back as goals from Nathan Masson and Euan Gillespie took them into the final.

A one-sided match saw Musselburgh Windsor Blues 14s claim their place in the Ian Mackay Cup final with a 7-1 win over Kirkliston South Queensferry.

Kirkliston actually created decent chances in the match but lacked a cutting edge.

After their second defeat in as many weeks, Kirkliston will be happy to return to league action next week and focus on continuing their promising form which has left them only six points off the leaders.

Two hat-trick heroes contributed for Musselburgh in the shape of Nathan Muir and Josh Campbell. Rico Fairnie converted their other goal to round off a good afternoon and send them to the final. Liam Cairns scored Kirkliston’s consolation.

• FC triumph in Hutchie derby

In Under-15 Division 1, Hutchison Vale FC beat Hutchison Vale Colts 3-1.

These sides occupy contrasting places in the league table with the Colts sitting bottom and Hutchie Vale FC up in second spot. The latter have to be considered favourites for the title with only three points dropped so far this season and six games in hand over leaders Musselburgh Athletic. Their scorers in the ‘Hutchie derby’ were Luke McLean, James Gordon and Brodick McNab. Lucas Hoenigmann slotted home for the Colts.

Portobello CFA Thistle 13s and Peebles FC fought out a 2-2 draw in Division 1B.

Porty claimed a deserved point although they will be slightly disappointed not to get all three after taking the lead twice.

James Ogg and Logan Wright scored a goals each either half. Peebles showed great resilience to fight back with goals by Jordan Sykes and Keith Kitching.

Portobello CFA edged out Spartans FC Youth 2-0 to reach the Under-16 SPORTSassist South East Region Cup final.

Goals from Tadgh Flanagan-Woodhead and Josh Davidson gave Porty victory in their last-four tie.

They will have to wait to learn their opponents in the final, however, after Hutchie Vale FC v Tynecastle FC was postponed.

Portobello are unbeaten in the league while Spartans have played the least amount of games in Division 1 and will concentrate on closing the gap between them and the teams above.