Youths round-up: St Bernard’s rescue cup with great comeback

St Bernard’s BC Midlothian 14s staged an impressive comeback to claim the Ian Mackay Cup, winning 3-2 after being 2-0 down to Musselburgh Windsor after only six minutes.

Nathan Muir opened the scoring for Windsor with just ten seconds on the clock, and then got his second five minutes later.

But St Bernard’s grew into the game and Declan Roose pulled one back just before half-time. The momentum stayed with St Bernards in the second half and Hamish Tait scored a brilliant double to take them to cup glory.

Muir’s opener was eerily similar to Adam Rooney’s for Aberdeen in their Scottish Cup semi-final clash with Hibs at Hampden the day before, winning the ball from St Bernard’s kick-off and slamming it into the net.

The similarities with the Aberdeen-Hibs game didn’t end there as Musselburgh opened up a two-goal lead, Muir running through on goal and finished well again to make it 2-0.

However, St Bernard’s took over territorially and enjoyed lots of the ball in the opposition half.

Jamie Mehrdad had a shot deflected into the goalkeeper’s hands and Roose hit a free-kick just over.

Mehrdad then set up Sean Smyk after a neat one-two with Bailey Harkness, but Smyk side-footed wide.

Roose found his range on 31 minutes and his 25-yard strike bounced awkwardly in front of Elliot Telfer and ended up in the net.

It was St Bernard’s turn to start a half quickly and Tait equalised three minutes after the interval with a lovely turn and strike from 20 yards, angled perfectly away from Telfer.

St Bernard’s continued to look the most likely winner and Roose hit a shot over after dogged work by Charlie Nicholl.

With 16 minutes to play, a penetrating run by Tait ended with him being tripped in the box. He took the penalty himself and rolled it into the bottom-left corner.

Windsor had a chance to take it to extra-time, but Ben Dixon was denied by a good save after being found by Muir’s through ball as St Bernard’s held on to claim the trophy.

• Hutchie 16s Col the shots

Hutchison Vale 16s were crowned winners of the Colin Greenhill Memorial Cup thanks to a 3-2 win over Tynecastle.

John Robertson had fired Tynie in front after six minutes, but Owen Bryce levelled after an incisive run by Robbie Walker. Bryce scored again to make it 2-1 with a header after a corner straight off the training ground.

Kieran Somerville made it 3-1 when his shot just crossed the line despite the best efforts of a defender before Chris Finnie pulled one back with five minutes remaining as Tynie tasted defeat for the first time this season.

• Windsor keep hopes alive

A tight match ended with Musselburgh Windsor 15s beating Tynecastle 1-0 to maintain their faint hopes of winning the league.

Connor Fitzpatrick’s diving header at the back post with five minutes to go keeps Windsor in second place, eight points behind Hutchison Vale with a game in hand.

Elswehere, a Callum Bisset hat-trick secured North Merchiston 15s a 3-1 win over Dunbar United Colts, with Brodie Rutherford running from his own half to score the consolation with a tremendous solo goal. The win puts North Merchiston level on points with Musselburgh Athletic Whites at the top of Division Two.

Leith Athletic Colts 14s beat Kirkliston South Queensferry 3-1 thanks to a Solaman Asrif double and one from Ciaran Vaughn, with Nathaniel Murray replying for KSQ. Only two points had separated the sides before the match but Leith now hold a five-point advantage over their weekend opponents.