Youths round-up: Tynecastle 17s capture Prison Officers Cup

Tynecastle 17s won the Prison Officers Cup with a 4-1 win over Edinburgh City.

Tynie dominated most of the game but survived a second-half scare when City threatened to peg them back.

Jamie Black’s goal got City back into it after Martin Maughan, Andrew Lickley and Findlay Paxton had made it 3-0 for Tynecastle at half-time.

Despite City showing promise after Black hit the net, they didn’t manage to find another against their top division opponents. And their hopes were dashed when substitute Russell Cairns knocked home a fourth.

Tynie settled early and were on top throughout the first half. Findlay Paxton was heavily involved, dropping in to help Ciaran McKenzie and Lewis Gill to control from the middle of the park.

It was Paxton’s pass from which Martin Maughan scored the opener after 12 minutes, sending the turbo-charged winger down the left and he scored at the second attempt after Dean Shearsby blocked his first effort.

Paxton dinked another ball through for Owen Winnik, who lifted the ball over Shearsby but found Evan Glendinning in the way with a block. Winnik also fired wide from McKenzie’s flighted delivery, but Tynecastle did grab a second after 37 minutes. Paxton was the finisher this time when he got on the end of Maughan’s cross from the left.

Maughan tore down the wing once again to provide another assist from the left side as Andrew Lickley bombed forward from centre back to turn it in.

After such a one-sided half, City were in need of something to give them a lift and they got just that after 52 minutes.

Jason Whitehead peeled to the right to receive the ball and weighted his cross perfectly for Black, who buried it.

For a 20-minute spell, City looked like they might score another. A slick one-two between Whitehead and Aidan Lawson led to Lawson firing just wide and Ross Coats had to be alert to deny Panashe Lifa when James Parker’s cross from the right deflected into his path.

But Tynie regrouped and got that crucial fourth to all but secure the cup. Two substitutes, Davie Scholtes and Russell Cairns combined, and Cairns forced home the rebound after Shearsby kept out his first shot.

• Hutchison Vale 17s are champs

Hutchison Vale 15s clinched the Division One title thanks to a 1-0 victory over Tynecastle.

Keiron Rafferty’s penalty clinched it for Hutchie, meaning they are champions with a game to spare thanks to an unassailable four-point lead over Spartans.

Meanwhile, it took extra time for Leith Athletic 21s to overcome Murieston United in the final of the William Johnston Cup at Albyn Park, Broxburn.

After the sides could not be separated in 90 minutes, Leith managed to score four without reply in the added time through a Callum Mein double, Dylan Tait and Kern Hutchison.

Leith Athletic 13s were recently-crowned Division 1B champions and have now added the Stewart Brien Cup to their collection by beating Spartans FC Youth 1-0 at New Dundas Park, Bonnyrigg. A close game was separated only by Brodie Watt’s strike which ensured the trophy would be going back to Leith.