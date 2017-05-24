Youths round-up: Tynie 13s prevail | Silverware for Spartans 15s

Tynecastle FC Under-13s managed to snatch a narrow 2-1 win away to Portobello CFA at Portobello High School’s new impressive artificial surface.

The Division 1A League win was Tynecastle’s tenth of the season as they hope to keep up the pressure on the rest of the pack above them and finish the season strongly.

Spartans 15s show off the Scottish Cup

It was Portobello who has started quicker on this occasion as Ewan McKinlay was granted the first chance of the game, albeit self-inflicted from Tynecastle’s point of view.

The midfielder intercepted a square pass before driving forward and beating two men, but he slightly overran the ball and it was cleared for a corner.

Minutes later the opening shot on target came courtesy of Porty’s Aiden Miller, shortly followed by Tynecastle’s own attempt from Louis le Sueur, but both strikes were comfortably held by opposing goalkeepers.

The visitors went in front on ten minutes thanks to a superb effort from Aiden Purves. Strong running from Cameron McIntosh on the left set up the strike for Purves, who let the ball come across his body before firing a fierce hit into the top corner.

After a solid spell for Portobello when Lewis Gilroy and Miller both squandered chances, on the brink of half-time Tynecastle created a comfortable two-goal lead.

Le Sueur’s effort from distance resulted in Portobello keeper Aaron Thompson making a terrific save by tipping the ball onto the post, only for it rebound to Jamil Elbahi and the midfielder had time to compose himself before finishing clinically past the helpless goalkeeper.

The intentions of the home side changed in the second half as they came out fighting and with a point to prove. They were rewarded just ten minutes into the restart when McKinlay – arguably their best player on the day – pulled one back. David Scougall held the ball up well and turned to play a pin-point through ball into the path of the striker, whose initial effort was saved. Luckily the rebound fell straight in front of McKinlay again to roll the ball into an empty net.

Both sides had spells of pressure and possession following the goal, but neither could find that final product as the game fizzled out and remained 2-1 to Tynecastle.

• Spartans FC Under-15s clinched an Inspiresport Scottish Cup as they defeated Glendale AFC 4-3 on penalties following a 0-0 draw in regular and extra time. The penalty kick heroes included Keir Russell, Jonny Jarron, Campbell Swanson and Nicky Reid.

In under-14s League Division 1 action, Musselburgh Windsor FC edged out Edinburgh City Blacks 2-1. Cammy Eaton was the key man for Musselburgh as he bagged a brace, with Alex Lamb netting for Edinburgh City.

The under-13s Lothian Buses Cup Final saw a rather one-sided affair as Hutchison Vale FC romped to a comfortable 5-0 win against Bernards BC Midlothian at New Dundas Park, Bonnyrigg. Taylor Steven continued his excellent season form with four goals in this match. Keir Brown netted the other for the winners.

Portobello Under-16s triumphed over Leith Athletic FC 5-1 In the Division 1 League Cup semi-final. The scorers were Tadgh Flanagan-Woodhead (2), Russell Bowers, Dean Coyle and Ross Jamieson. The Leith consolation came courtesy of Jake Grandison.