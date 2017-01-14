Youths: Six-shooting Hutchie Vale Hornets are buzzing

HutchiSON Vale Hornets 13s started 2017 with a win as they comfortably defeated Longniddry Villa Colts 13s 6-0 at Meggetland in Division 2A.

Hornets showed their intentions to attack early on and, after some patient build-up, Bryan Mwangi hit a pass into space from the edge of the box through to Tyrone Core, but Villa keeper Steven Nisbet did well to turn his angled shot wide of the left-hand post.

Hornets maintained the pressure throughout the early stages and they went close to scoring again. Mason Renton was given too much time on the ball outside the box and he hit a stinging shot on target that the Villa keeper had to get down quickly to smother.

It was one-way traffic with Hornets turning the screw. A goal was inevitable and, with 15 minutes played, the hosts broke the deadlock. Hornets seized upon a short goalkick with Core catching Nisbet off his line to find the back of the net.

It gave Hutchie confidence and they built upon their lead just five minutes later with Core doubling his tally. The striker picked up the ball on the right of the Villa box and slammed a shot into the bottom left corner for 2-0.

The goals kept on coming and, after Mwangi added another with a tidy finish from ten yards, Jamie Macleod hit a sweet half-volley from a corner high into the opposition goal to make it 4-0.

Although Villa had conceded twice just before the break, the visitors had their keeper to thank for not going further behind as half-time drew nearer. Nisbet made two fantastic diving saves to prevent Renton and Mwangi extending the advantage.

Hornets had dominated and it became a similar tale in the second half as they passed the ball around well going forward.

The pressure continued to come from the team unbeaten in the league and another goal was just around the corner. Hornets worked the ball well down the left through Aaron Cook and he hit a low ball into the box which substitute Joe Webster steered in at the second time of asking for goal number five.

Briefly, Villa looked to increase their efforts and at least bag a goal, but their opponents were as good in defence as they were in attack. And, as Villa looked to try and work an opening, Hornets quickly closed down any attacking threat with organisation and determination.

Hornets weren’t content with the winning margin with 15 minutes remaining and they maintained their attacking stance to make it 6-0. Renton hit a laced strike from 25 yards that rattled the right-hand post and nestled in the back of the net.

Hornets coach Chris Kelly said: “We knocked the ball about well and the patience we showed on the ball was the key. We looked to get in behind Longniddry and it paid off with some good finishing in front of goal. Overall I’m really pleased with the effort and attitude of the boys.

“It is their first season at 11-a-side and we are really pleased so far with how they’ve been doing and we’re just looking for them to continue working hard.”

Hutchie Vale Hornets 13s: Matthew Rankin, Cameron Thomas, Daniel Shala, Thomas Reynolds, Darren Harvey, Dechlan Ryan, Harvey Kirkwood, Blair McKenzie, Mason Renton, Jamie Macleod, Bryan Mwangi, Aaron Cook, Tyrone Core, Joe Webster

Longniddry Villa Colts 13s: Steven Nisbet, Shaun Gordon, Thierry Murray, Andrew Morgan, Michael Whiteoak, Ryan Young, Marcus Brunton, Calvin Smith, Paul Corrigan, James Lithgow, Sam Niven, Eoin McCann, Lewis Montgomery, Euan Corrie, Jordan Cook, Jack Verrall