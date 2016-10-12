Youths: Spartans 15s strike late to beat Hutchie

Campbell Swanson’s last-minute goal extended Spartans 15s’ unbeaten league record as they defeated Hutchison Vale 3-2 at Peffermill.

After a slow start to the Division 1 game, Spartans’ Robbie Walker went through on goal when he was fouled by goalkeeper Dean Beveridge, allowing Keir Russell to smash in the resultant penalty.

Hutchie replied immediately, however, as a free-kick into the box from the right was headed in by James Gordon.

The goal opened up the contest and Spartans soon went back ahead, a corner from the right being headed home by Nicholas Reid.

Early on in the second half, Hutchie equalised when Josh Redmond nodded in.

The momentum was with Hutchie in the top-of-the-table clash but they couldn’t quite take advantage of it with Spartans standing firm at the back.

Spartans themselves then had a good spell but ultimately both sides were cancelling each other out.

It looked like a point apiece was going to be a fair reflection of the play but, in the final minute, Spartans popped up with a late winner as Reid squared the ball for Swanson to lash home.

• Edinburgh City 14s progress in Paladin Cup

Edinburgh City 14s progressed to the second round of the Paladin Cup thanks to a 3-1 win over Currie Star at Malleny Park.

It was a competitive first half between the two Division 3 sides with City and Currie both having chances in equal measure.

The difference was that City took their opportunities when it mattered.

They took the lead with ten minutes gone as Charlie Cameron squared the ball for Alex Balfour to finish from inside the area.

City soon built on their lead. Sam Rutter drove down the left-hand flank before cutting in and driving a strike into the Currie goal with his right foot.

Currie showed signs of intent before the break but couldn’t make inroads. In response, City grabbed a third to effectively end the game as a contest with Rutter the scorer as he ran through on goal to finish with composure.

Into the second half, City took their foot off the gas to a certain extent and Currie fought hard to get back into the cup tie. They couldn’t turn it around but they did at least pick up a consolation goal thanks to Jack Sutherland’s instinctive finish.

• Spartans Reds alert in second half

Spartans Reds 17s came from behind to book a spot in the third round of the Victor Paris Bathrooms Cup as they defeated Edinburgh City 3-1 at Forrester High School.

City settled quicker than their opponents and went ahead with 20 minutes on the clock, striker Jason Whitehead outpacing his marker to get in behind the Spartans defence and slot past keeper Craig Wylie.

City just edged it in the opening 45, but it was to be a tale of two halves as Spartans gave a much-improved showing in the second period. They equalised not long after the break as Aaron Cowper Barrie’s corner was nodded back across goal by Danny Harkins for David Whalen to nod in.

Spartans added another as Lewis Eddington set up Glen Aitken to volley in. Eddington then sealed the win as the game drew to a close with a well-taken finish from six yards.