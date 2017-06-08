Youths: Spartans 15s win tight contest to win South East Region Cup

Spartans 15s became South East Region Cup winners after edging out Tynecastle 1-0 at New Countess Park, Dunbar.

They dominated the game but had to wait until late on to be rewarded with a goal. When it came it was worth waiting for, Jonathan Jarron scoring with a beautifully executed free kick 16 minutes from time.

After a cagey opening in which both teams had started tentatively Spartans had the first effort on goal on 13 minutes.

Nicholas Reid volleyed over the bar after dribbling from deep and combining with Joseph Evenden.

That seemed to be the catalyst to fire up Spartans and they had several other attempts on goal during the first half.

Reece Mason led the line to good effect and he had a great effort moving on to his right foot from the left of the box, but Aaron Heap tipped it away.

Evenden then set up Lorcan Gray but he side-footed harmlessly wide, and Evenden was then the beneficiary of Mason’s link up play but Heap made another stop.

Tynecastle were finding it difficult to control Reid whose ability was allowing him to control the midfield and go forward often.

He showed good skill inside the box to create space for a shot, but Heap was equal to it again.

The last chance of the half fell to Tynie, with towering striker Ivan Alapiki sending a half-volley wide.

Captain Kieran Ngwenya looked desperate to lift his side and he attempted some penetrating runs from midfield. One such move led to a cross-cum-shot flashing across goal and out of play.

But Spartans continued to probe and Jack Crombie joined Reid in becoming an influential figure. His close control and clever use of the ball kept his side on the front foot.

And he had a shot on goal which was well controlled but was denied by Heap.

Evenden then burst past his man in the box before going for the near corner, but Heap was beginning to look unbeatable.

With his back to goal, Reid made space to turn and shoot but Heap’s services were not required this time as the ball sailed over.

It transpired that Heap was human after all, but it took a special goal to breach his one-man barrier. When a free kick was awarded just outside the box and slightly to the right, left footer Jarron stepped up to send a dipping effort up over the wall and back down again into the net.

Inevitably, Spartans’ attacking efforts dried up as they concentrated on trying to contain Tynecastle in the closing stages.

Scott Hunter tried desperately to drive Tynie forward, going past players at will to try and create an opening.

A double chance fell the way of Dean Murray and Josh Winnik, when Murray’s header after being picked out by Ngwenya was saved by Niall McFadden and Winnik sent the follow up on to the crossbar.

And the final chance fell for Scott Jardine who had his header tipped over by McFadden, but Jardine was ruled to be in an offside position anyway.

Spartans FC: Niall McFadden, Jonathon Jarron, Thomas Baur, Keiran Moyles, Jack Ewing, Daniel Troup, Reece Mason, Jack Crombie, Joseph Evenden, Lorcan Gray, Kornel Durda, Keir Russell, Campbell Swanson, Luke Morris, Robbie Walker, Reuben Walsh, Nicholas Reid.

Tynecastle FC: Aaron Heap, Jack Gammie, Luke Wilkie, Josh Winnik, Scott Jardine, Jacques Crane, Scott Hunter, Evan Scott, Jack Carr, Ivan Alapiki, Kieran Ngwenya, Steven Shore, Blair Ramage, Ross Watson, Dean Murray, Aaron Matheson.