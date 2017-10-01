Manager Lee McCulloch leaves Kilmarnock by mutual consent

Lee McCulloch has left his role as manager of Kilmarnock by mutual consent.

The Rugby Park side, who are yet to win in the league this season, lost 2-0 at home to Ross County on Saturday and following a board meeting, the two parties have decided to go their separate ways.

McCulloch has only been in charge for three months on a permanent basis. He replaced Lee Clark, who left to join in Bury in February.

A statement on Kilmarnock’s official website read: “The Kilmarnock Football Club Limited can announce the departure of manager Lee McCulloch by mutual consent.

“Lee took charge of the first team in February this year following the departure of Lee Clark before becoming permanent manager after ensuring the club retained our Scottish Premiership status.

“Assistant manager Peter Leven has also departed the club. Lee and Peter would like to thank the directors, players, staff and supporters for their assistance during their time at the club.

“Everyone at Kilmarnock thanks Lee and Peter for their hard work and dedication during their time with the club and we wish both all the best for the future.”