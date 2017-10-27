Murrayfield to be offered to SFA for national team and finals

Murrayfield could become the home of both rugby and football with Scottish Rugby set to propose for matches to be held at the Edinburgh stadium.

• READ MORE: Life in Hampden yet as old stadium serenades heroes

The organisation are to make a presentation to the Scottish FA offering BT Murrayfield as the venue for international football matches and cup finals.

The SFA are currently assessing options with the SFA’s lease for Hampden up in 2020, and they would have to take up an option to renew the lease for another 20 years by March 2018

Hampden will hold group stage matches as well as a round of 16 fixture for Euro 2020 which has been spread around 13 countries.

In June this year SFA chief executive Stewart Regan confirmed that Hampden is the governing body’s “preferred option” but it will largely depend on cost.

The country’s clubs have been asked for feedback on the future of international games and cup finals, while the media are set to be briefed about the presentation at Murrayfield on Saturday as Heart of Midlothian welcome Rangers.

The home of Scottish Rugby is no stranger to football having hosted a number of Hearts’ European matches between 2004 and 2006, while they are currently providing a temporary home for the Gorgie side as Tynecastle Park is renovated.

Celtic played two Champions League qualifiers at the ground in 2014 with Celtic Park used for the Commonwealth Games.

• READ MORE: Police warning as 14,000 Rangers fans expected for Hearts clash