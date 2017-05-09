Musselburgh win to deal Bonnyrigg title hopes a severe setback

Musselburgh Athletic boosted their chances of Super League survival with a 2-1 victory over champions Bonnyrigg Rose last night at New Dundas Park.

Rose lost for just the second time at home this season – the last defeat coming all the way back in August – as their hopes of regaining their title took a significant blow.

If leaders Kelty Hearts win their remaining three league matches – one of which is at home to Bonnyrigg – they’ll be crowned champions.

For Calvin Shand’s Burgh, they are now just two points away from avoiding automatic relegation and realistically just three from escaping the play-off spot.

Burgh went in front on the stroke of half-time courtesy of a stunner from striker Keith Murray, a recent signing from Spartans.

The visitors went 2-0 ahead on 60 minutes through Murray and their hopes of a first away league win in seven games were boosted further when home substitute Wayne McIntosh was shown a straight red card just minutes after coming off the bench.

Striker Keiran McGachie headed in to give Rose a lifeline with nine minutes remaining but they couldn’t find an equaliser, with Scott Gray coming closest when he struck the crossbar.

Elsewhere, Linlithgow Rose were 3-1 winners at home to already-relegated Fauldhouse United, but still remain second bottom with six games remaining.

Blair Batchelor opened the scoring, only for Fauldhouse to peg them back minutes later. A goal from striker Tommy Coyne either side of the break secured all three points.