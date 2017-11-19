Partick Thistle blast Hearts and SPFL over Tynecastle main stand delay

Partick Thistle have expressed their unhappiness with opponents Hearts and the SPFL over the wait on whether Sunday’s match at Tynecastle would take place.

The new main stand at Tynecastle. Picture: SNS

The game remained in doubt all week as Hearts sought a safety certificate to allow them to open their new main stand.

There was no firm answer one way or the other until after 9pm on Saturday evening, less than 18 hours before kick-off.

A statement released on their official website less than two hours before kick-off said: “While Partick Thistle Football Club is pleased that today’s Ladbrokes Premiership match against Hearts will go ahead, we remain deeply unhappy that the decision was left so late in the day.

“It is unacceptable that there was uncertainty about whether a top-flight game would go ahead less than 18 hours before kick-off.

“It is not right to treat players, staff and, most importantly, the supporters of both clubs in this way. It is a situation that never should have been allowed to develop - and it must not happen to any club in future.

“On Monday, we will be asking the SPFL for an extensive review into the circumstances that allowed this situation to arise.

“Specifically, we will be asking why it was allowed to continue to such a late stage, damaging Scottish football at a time when we are all working hard to attract new fans.

“As a club, we would like to apologise to our own fans for the late notice on the decision and any inconvenience it may have caused.”