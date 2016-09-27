Preston to pick Edinburgh City’s brains ahead of Montrose tie

Preston Athletic boss Craig Nisbet revealed he plans to speak to Edinburgh City manager Gary Jardine to get the lowdown on their William Hill Scottish Cup second round opponents Montrose.

The Pennypit outfit were rewarded with a home tie against League Two opposition in last night’s draw after beating Nairn County 3-2 in the Highlands on Saturday.

Nisbet saw Montrose in action earlier in the season, so he knows what to expect when the Gable Endies visit Prestonpans on Saturday, October 22, but he’ll consult Jardine and his assistant Ross MacNamara prior to the plum tie to complete his dossier.

Nisbet, who was part of the first Preston side to compete in the Scottish Cup in 2002 against Hamilton Accies, said: “I’m good friends with Ross so I’ll certainly be picking their brains to see how they coped with them this season.

“We couldn’t have asked for anything better to be honest. We were looking for a League Two team at home and it gives the guys a chance to really step up in the next few weeks and stake a claim for a place in the squad. It should hopefully help our league form because there is still absolutely everything to play for. It will definitely help us if people are playing their way into the squad.

“It’s not going to be easy, but we’ve proven anything can happen in the Scottish Cup after being 3/1 or 4/1 underdogs on Saturday there.

“I’m pleased for my chairman [John Snedden] – the amount of hard work he puts in. To get a home tie against a League Two side, it will certainly brighten his mood.”

Scottish Cup record-breakers Linlithgow Rose became the first Junior side ever to reach the fifth round last season when they faced Premiership Ross County. Rose were drawn away from home in four of their five ties in last season’s run, but they got a home tie as they were drawn against League Two Stirling Albion at Prestonfield.

Edinburgh City were handed a tough home tie against league rivals Forfar Athletic, who won 3-2 at Meadowbank last month and boast a 100 per cent record this term.

Whitehill Welfare were dealt an arduous trip away to Highland League club Wick Academy, while Spartans were drawn away to Huntly.

Should Super League champions Bonnyrigg Rose overcome Turriff United in their first-round replay at New Dundas Park this Saturday, they will host Highland League champions Cove Rangers in the second round.

Civil Service Strollers could face League Two Berwick at home if get past Hawick RA in their replay at Albert Park this weekend, while Leith Athletic will host Forres Mechanics or Lossiemouth should they defeat Cumbernauld Colts in their replay at Broadwood on Wednesday week.