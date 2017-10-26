Rangers confirm sacking of manager Pedro Caixinha

Rangers have confirmed the sacking of manager Pedro Caixinha.

READ MORE - Rangers 1-1 Kilmarnock: Caixinha in peril amid chaos at Ibrox

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha is under severe pressure. Picture: PA

Graeme Murty will take temporary charge of the first-team for the second time this year.

The Rangers board made the decision following an emergency meeting at Ibrox on Thursday morning.

Chairman Dave King was present at the meeting, which came after Rangers 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock at Ibrox on Wednesday night.

Caixinha’s backroom staff, including Hélder Baptista, Pedro Malta and José Belman, will also leave the club.

Rangers sit fourth in the Ladbrokes Premiership table after 10 games, eight points behind rivals Celtic.

Following the match on Wednesday evening, which saw Kilmarnock snatch a draw after Daniel Candeias missed an injury-time penalty, Caixinha insisted he was still the right man for the job.

However, the club’s board have disagreed and will now begin the process of looking for a new manager.

READ MORE - This is the end for Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha

A statement read: “The decision to part company with Pedro was taken after careful consideration and the search for a new manager will begin immediately.

“Pedro was appointed in March this year but results have been disappointing and not commensurate with the level of investment that was made available.

“Graeme Murty, head development squad coach, will take charge of the first-team in the interim, just as he did earlier this year.

“The priority is to appoint a new manager as quickly as possible, but the Board will take as much time as is necessary to secure the right person capable of representing Rangers and providing the brand of football supporters rightly expect.

“We, the Board, appreciate this is a difficult time for all Rangers supporters and we thank you for your patience and know Graeme and the players will receive your full backing in the days ahead.

“We thank Pedro and his backroom staff for their efforts and commitment and wish them well for the future.”

READ MORE - I’m still the man to take Rangers forward, insists Pedro Caixinha