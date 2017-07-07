Rangers Poll: Over 26,000 readers have say on ‘EBT titles’

Thousands of Scotsman online readers have their say in the growing debate on whether Rangers should be stripped of their so-called ‘EBT titles.’

On Wednesday the Supreme Court dismissed a final appeal by liquidators BDO over Rangers’ use of Employee Benefit Trusts (EBT), finally bringing an end to legal proceedings in what became known as the ‘big tax case’. The ruling found in favour of HMRC that income tax and national insurance contributions should have been paid on the trusts which Sir David Murray’s group of companies used to pay employees from 2001 to 2009.

Since then there have been loud calls from fans of other clubs for the Ibrox side to lose the titles they won while utilising EBT schemes.

We put the question to our readers to find out the views among Scottish football fans.

Over 26,000 have taken part and (at the time of writing) 69 per cent are in favour for Rangers losing their ‘EBT titles’ against 31 per cent who think they should keep them. If you haven’t yet had a say, you can vote in our poll until 8pm tonight at which point it will close.

Poll: Should Rangers be stripped of their ‘EBT’ titles?

Celtic have called for the game’s governing bodies to revisit the matter. But, while the SPFL say they will take time to “consider any implications” of the court ruling, the Scottish FA issued a statement saying they had already sought legal counsel and saw no reason to take any further disciplinary action.

As with any online poll caveats are required. The poll is not scientific and is only meant as a snapshot of opinion among Scotsman Sport readers.

Nevertheless, the issue remains a hot topic and is likely to remain a bone of contention among rival fans for some time.

READ MORE: Aberdeen fans fly protest banner after Rangers verdict

READ MORE: Rangers Big Tax Case: SFA wades into debate on stripping Gers of titles