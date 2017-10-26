Rangers sack manager Pedro Caixinha - reports

Have your say

Rangers have sacked manager Pedro Caixinha, according to various reports.

Graeme Murty will take temporary charge of the first-team for the second time this year.

The Rangers board made the decision following an emergency meeting at Ibrox on Thursday morning.

Chairman Dave King was present at the meeting, which came after Rangers 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock at Ibrox on Wednesday night.

Caixinha’s backroom staff, including Hélder Baptista, Pedro Malta and José Belman, are also said to be going.

Rangers sit fourth in the Ladbrokes Premiership table after 10 games, eight points behind rivals Celtic.

Following the match on Wednesday evening, which saw Kilmarnock snatch a draw after Daniel Candeias missed an injury-time penalty, Caixinha insisted he was still the right man for the job.

However, the club’s board have disagreed and will now begin the process of looking for a new manager.

