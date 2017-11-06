Revealed: Scotland home strip for Euro 2020 campaign

Have your say

The Scottish FA have revealed the new home kit for both the men’s and women’s national team sides.

It is a classic design reminiscent of Scotland’s 1986 World Cup strip, with a predominantly blue top accompanied by white shorts and red socks.

Crucially, the sleeves are mainly blue, which should see an end to Scotland having to wear a change kit against teams in white tops.

Scotland were made to wear their pink away strips away to England and home to Slovakia in the previous qualification campaign because the home design had too much white on the sleeves.

The reaction to the new kit has been mostly positive from the Scotland supporters on social media.

Supporter Derek Wilson tweeted: “Top kit. We’ll look exceptionally stylish in failing to qualify for the next major tournament.”

