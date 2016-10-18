Scotland call-up for Hibs Ladies trio

Hibs trio Joelle Murray, Kirsty Smith and Lizzie Arnot have been named in the Scottish women’s squad which will face the Netherlands at Livingston’s Tony Macaroni Stadium next Thursday.

The friendly match, which kicks off at 7.00pm, will see the Scots begin preparations for making their debut in next summer’s European Championships which will be held in Holland.

Scotland squad:

Goalkeepers: Gemma Fay (Glasgow City FC), Shannon Lynn (Vittsjo GIK); Defenders: Jennifer Beattie (Manchester City), Frankie Brown (Bristol City), Ifeoma Dieke (Vittsjo GIK), Nicola Docherty (Glasgow City), Emma Mitchell (Arsenal), Joelle Murray (Hibs), Kirsty Smith (Hibs); Midfielders: Leanne Crichton (Notts County), Erin Cuthbert (Glasgow City), Lisa Evans (Bayern Munich), Hayley Lauder (Glasgow City), Joanne Love (Glasgow City), Christie Murray (Doncaster Rovers Belles), Leanne Ross (Glasgow City), Caroline Weir (Liverpool); Forwards: Lizzie Arnot (Hibs), Fiona Brown (Glasgow City), Lana Clelland (UPC Tavagnacco), Zoe Ness (Mallbackens IF), Jane Ross (Manchester City).