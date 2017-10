Sky Sports have confused the venue of the Scottish Premiership fixture between Heart of Midlothian and Rangers...a game in which they are covering.

The score update on Sky Sports News listed the game being played at Tynecastle Park rather than BT Murrayfield where around 32,000 turned out for the match.

Sky Sports get the venue for Hearts v Rangers wrong.

While Ann Budge and Hearts would appreciate Sky’s optimism, the club won’t return to their newly renovated home until November when they welcome Partick Thistle to Gorgie following another delay.