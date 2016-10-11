Slovakia 3 - 0 Scotland: Scots thumped in Trnava

Scotland’s World Cup hopes are in severe jeopardy after only three games following this 3-0 loss to Slovakia.

Following Saturday’s disappointing 1-1 draw with Lithuania at Hampden, the pressure was on Gordon Strachan’s side to get a positive result from their first visit to Trnava, though it never looked like coming as they fell behind early and were as good as beaten going into the final 20 minutes.

After a fairly bright start from the visitors, Róbert Mak opened the scoring with a fizzing half-volley into the roof of the net, finishing off a quick Slovak counter.

The visitors fought back and had the better play for the remainder of the half, with Stephen Fletcher guilty of wasting a good chance after he was picked out by Robert Snodgrass.

Gordon Strachan’s men could not continue their performance after the break and were left with an uphill struggle when Mak made it 2-0 on 56 minutes.

All hope was then lost when Adam Nemec rose highest to power home a 68th minute corner.

