SPFL announce fixture list for 2017/18 Ladbrokes Premiership

Celtic will begin the defence of their Ladbrokes Premiership crown with a home clash against Hearts.

The two sides met on the final day of the 2016/17 campaign, where Celtic completed their undefeated league season with a 2-0 win, and will battle it out again on Saturday 5 August.

The first Old Firm clash of the season is scheduled to take place on Saturday 23 September, as Brendan Rodgers’ side will travel to rivals Rangers, who begin their campaign with a trip to Motherwell.

Last season’s runners-up Aberdeen begin with a home game against Hamilton. Derek McInnes’ side won’t meet either of the Old Firm until late October, where they travel to Ibrox four days before hosting Celtic in a midweek battle.

The first Edinburgh derby of the campaign won’t occur until Wednesday 25 October when newly-promoted Hibs host rivals Hearts at Easter Road.

There will be no New Year clash between the Edinburgh sides this year, with Hearts hosting Hibs on Wednesday 27 December.

Just like last year, the second Old Firm game of the campaign is scheduled to take place on 30 December. The final match between the two clubs before the split is set for Saturday 10 March.

All fixtures are subject to change. Hearts, in particular, are likely to reschedule or postpone their early home fixtures as the new main stand isn’t expected to be completed until September.

Opening day fixtures

Hibernian v Partick Thistle

Motherwell v Rangers

Celtic v Hearts

Kilmarnock v St Johnstone

Dundee v Ross County

Aberdeen v Hamilton

• Click here for the full fixture list