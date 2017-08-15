Steve McClaren out of the running for Hearts job

Steve McClaren is out of the running to become the new head coach of Hearts, leaving Steven Pressley, Paul Hartley and Dougie Freedman amongst the favourites.

McClaren’s name was initially on Hearts’ shortlist to replace Ian Cathro and he was installed as the bookies’ favourite. However, he is now being strongly linked with a consultant’s role at Maccabi Tel Aviv in Israel.

Hearts will now move on by focusing on other candidates for the role. Pressley, Hartley and Freedman are among the leading contenders as the Edinburgh club seek an experienced successor to Cathro.

They want a figurehead who knows British football and who can help them challenge for European football this season.

Others who have declared an interest in the position include former Hearts managers Paulo Sergio and Csaba Laszlo, plus Fabrizio Ravanelli.

Jon Daly is in temporary charge at Tynecastle until a new man is appointed. The club’s Under-20 coach is expected to be in the dugout for this weekend’s league match against Rangers at Ibrox, assisted by fellow coaches Austin MacPhee and Liam Fox.