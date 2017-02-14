Steven McLean to referee Hibs v Hearts Scottish Cup replay

Steven McLean will take charge of Wednesday’s Scottish Cup fifth-round replay between Hearts and Hibs at Easter Road.

The experienced whistler last took charge of an Edinburgh derby back in January 2015 as a long-range strike from Jamie Walker cancelled out Jason Cummings’ opener in a 1-1 draw at Tynecastle.

Following Sunday’s 0-0 draw, the Edinburgh rivals will go head to head for the second time in 10 days with a home tie against Ayr United or Clyde in the quarter-final up for grabs.

Meanwhile, Bobby Madden has been announced as the referee for Inverness Caley Thistle’s trip to Tynecastle this weekend. Hibs will see Craig Charleston officiate their trip to Raith Rovers on Saturday.