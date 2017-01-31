Transfer Deadline Day live: Sunderland drop Tierney interest | Hibs want Stokes | Dembele flies to London

With numerous Scottish sides looking to strengthen before the transfer window slams shut, we take a look at all the latest transfer rumours, breaking news and done deals.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

11.39: Dundee are set to sign ex-Motherwell winger Henrik Ojamaa according to reports in the Netherlands. The 25-year-old Estonian could join on loan from Eredivisie side Go Ahead Eagles for the remainder of the season and fill Dundee’s pressing need for a wide player.

11.28: DONE DEAL: Billy McKay has re-signed for Inverness CT on loan from Wigan Athletic for the remainder of the season. The 28-year-old will look to bolster the Highland club’s attack as they currently sit bottom of the Scottish top flight. The Northern Irishman netted 60 goals in a three-and-a-half year spell with the club earlier in his career.

11.25: DONE DEAL: Matt Gilks has completed his transfer from Rangers to Wigan Athletic. The 34-year-old joined the Ibrox club last summer and was expected to fight Wes Foderingham for the No.1 jersey. In the end, he was restricted to appearances in the Betfred Cup and his exit looked assured when Rangers signed Jak Alnwick from Port Vale for £250,000 yesterday.

11.12: Erik Sviatchenko meeting his agent on transfer deadline day is just a coincidence, according to Sky Sports. The player’s representative jetted into Glasgow last night amid reports linking the player with Leicester and Southampton. It is now understood it’s just a run-of-the-mill get together for agent and client, and he’ll be expected to stay at Celtic.

11.07: Two ex-Partick Thistle youngsters look set to secure moves to the Championship. Declain McDaid was released early on transfer deadline day, allowing him to try and complete negotiations with Ayr United, while David Syme is set to re-join former boss Gary Locke at Raith Rovers following his contract being terminated by the Firhill club.

11.06: Former Rangers midfielder Gedion Zelalem has left Arsenal to join VVV Venlo on loan until the end of the season. Zelalem played 28 times for the Ibrox club last season as Mark Warburton’s side won the Ladbrokes Championship.

10.51: The Irish Sun are reporting that Conor Sammon could be set to exit Tynecastle for a return to Kilmarnock. Rugby Park is where Sammon had the most productive spell of his career, banging in 18 goals in the first half of the 2010-11 season and leading to a big-money move to Wigan Athletic. Since returning to Scotland he’s struggled badly for goals and hasn’t netted in a maroon shirt since August.

10.38: Hearts boss Ian Cathro says the Edinburgh club are unlikely to add to the first-team squad further having tied up three signings on the eve of transfer deadline day. However, don’t be too surprised if they look to bring in another defender at some point after the window. The deal to sign Greek centre-back Anastasios Avlonitis was already in the works when John Souttar went down against Celtic with what’s expected to be an Achilles tendon injury that’ll keep him out the rest of the reason. Hearts may seek short-term cover in the free agent market.

10.27: Moussa Dembele is on his way to London... but only for a scan on his knee. The striker was absent from Celtic’s 4-0 victory over Hearts at the weekend and he’s travelled to the UK capital to find out the full extent of the issue. There was a brief second, after a picture of Dembele flying to London appeared on Twitter, where every Celtic fan felt their heart skip a beat.

10.23: Chelsea will turn their attention to Brighton keeper David Stockdale if they are unsuccessful in their pursuit of Craig Gordon. Chelsea have made two bids for the Celtic stopper, with Brendan Rodgers insisting the Scottish international will be going nowhere.

10.01: Update on an earlier story, it now appears that Reading (and not Nottingham Forest) will win the chase to sign Rangers target Reece Oxford from West Ham United on loan.

09.55: The latest from around the top flight: Partick Thistle, Motherwell and Dundee are all in the hunt for more additions with the Lanarkshire club’s pursuit of Stephen Pearson possibly going beyond the deadline.

Kilmarnock could spend some of their £750,000 Souleymane Coulibaly windfall on bringing in attacking reinforcements.

Ross County appear to have done all of their business while St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright confirmed there would be no transfer-deadline action in Perth, though Saints did tie up Ricky Foster and David Wotherspoon on new contracts yesterday evening.

Meanwhile, Nadir Ciftci could be set to leave Celtic on loan, though it’s expected the striker will move abroad rather than to another Premiership side.

09.42: Hibs have launched an attempt to bring back former striker Anthony Stokes, according to the Scottish Sun. Stokes has enjoyed two spells at Easter Road, including netting a double in the Scottish Cup final victory over Rangers in May last year. Since moving from Celtic to Blackburn last summer he’s struggled for playing time, making only four stars, and could be keen to reunite with ex-boss Neil Lennon.

09.33: Kieran Tierney will not be on his way to Sunderland, as it’s been revealed the Black Cats have ended their interest in the Celtic player. The EPL strugglers were on the look for a new left-back, but appear to have settled for Bryan Oviedo from Everton. The Costa Rican, at £7.5million, costs half of the £15million fee Celtic would have demanded for Tierney.

09.17: Efe Ambrose has revealed that he will definitely not be joining Hibs in the January window. The centre-back was a reported target of the Easter Road club, however Ambrose told Owngoalnigeria.com that he’s definitely not signing for the Hibees and expects to leave Celtic this summer.

08.51: Scott McDonald has opened up about the potential move to Australia that, it was rumoured, caused the striker to start Motherwell’s Scottish Cup clash with Rangers from the bench. Sydney Wanderers were interested in bringing the native Aussie home, but Motherwell declined against accepting the offer and kept the player at Fir Park.

08.31: Rangers yesterday added goalkeeper Jan Alwick from Port Vale and it remains to be seen whether that will conclude their business for the January window. It looks likely that the Ibrox club will miss out on Reece Oxford with the West Ham United youngster set to join Nottingham Forest on loan. Meanwhile, the Scottish Sun are reporting that potential Ibrox wonderkid Billy Gilmour could be tempted to join Arsenal this summer after being invited down to North London this past weekend. The 15-year-old will be able to sign his first professional contract this summer.

08.27: Billy Mckay could be set to return to Inverness CT as the Highland club look to make a late swoop for the striker. Mckay was clinical during his time in Inverness but has struggled for goals elsewhere and is currently on loan at Oldham from Wigan Athletic. If they are able to push through a deal, ICT will be hoping Mckay does more for their survival hopes than he did for Dundee United last term.

08.25: It looks set to be a nervy 24 hours for Celtic fans with Moussa Dembele, Kieran Tierney, Erik Sviatchenko and Craig Gordon all said to be subject of interest from English Premier League sides. Chelsea want Dembele and Gordon, with reports suggesting the Stamford Bridge outfit have offered an incredible £34million for the striker, while Sunderland are interested in Tierney and Leicester City have been linked with Sviatchenko. Celtic have so far resisted any attempt to lure their top talents away from the club. Meanwhile, the Scottish Sun are reporting that there is no truth to rumours Efe Ambrose will join Hibs, while the Evening News believe there’s little chance Kris Commons will return to Easter Road.

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook