Willie Collum to referee Sunday’s Edinburgh derby

Willie Collum will take charge of Sunday’s clash between Hearts and Hibs in the Scottish Cup fifth round at Tynecastle.

The experienced whistler last took charge of an Edinburgh derby back in August 2014 as Hearts won 2-1 at Tynecastle. Collum awarded two penalties and sent off two players, one from each side, while there was retrospective bans for Jamie Walker and Lewis Stevenson.

Meanwhile, Andrew Dallas, fresh off officiating a controversial clash between Hearts and Motherwell last weekend, has been announced as the referee for Rangers v Morton.

