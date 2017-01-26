Andrew Oldcorn uses his Portugal trip to secure Goswick glory

Having shaken off some winter rust in Portugal recently, Andrew Oldcorn was a worthy winner in the Edinburgh & East of Scotland Alliance event at Goswick in Northumberland.

The Kings Acre-attached pro finished two shots clear of the field at the Open qualifying venue after carding a five-under-par 67 (33-34). The effort earned Oldcorn the Pitreavie Trophy as he eclipsed three of the circuit’s young guns – Louis Gaughan (Bathgate) Neil Henderson (Renaissance Club) and Ross Munro (Duddingston) – as they all posted 69s.

Also carding the same score, the handicap honours went to Glenbervie’s Graeme Johnston, who pipped Ian Jeavons (Dunbar), Alan Loughran (Archerfield Links) and Ewan Robertson (Longniddry) by a shot.

Gullane’s Marc Owenson was top trainee on 73 while the seniors prize went to Torwoodlee’s John Denham with a 72 off seven.