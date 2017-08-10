Bathgate’s Joe Bryce into 21st Faldo Series Grand Final

Have your say

Bathgate’s Joe Bryce has secured a spot in the 21st Faldo Series Grand Final later this year after keeping his nerve to pull off a play-off victory.

Bryce beat James Wilson of Balmore at the first extra hole in the Faldo Series Scottish Championship at The Duke’s on the outskirts of St Andrews.

The pair had finished tied on 212, with Bryce carding rounds of 72-70-70 for his one-under total.

Past winners of the Faldo Series, created by Nick Faldo in 1996, have included Rory McIlroy, Marc Warren and Carly Booth.