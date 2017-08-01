Have your say

Bill Lothian’s Community Sport in the Evening News, only at your newsagent on Tuesday.

This week includes Willowbrae Bowling Club’s men’s and women’s champions; Blackhall junior tennis triumph; Mauricewood Primary School athletes; Barnton Park 2nd team tennis players; silver medal for Edinburgh University rower Oli; Stephen Gallacher junior golf foundation winners; Winning Students organisation back Hibs and Scotland star; Queensberry Bowling Club kingpin; Liberton Ladies’ rugby open day, plus sponsorship boost for young Gorebridge footballers while Tynecastle BC 2006 team enjoy successful tour to Spain and Gibraltar.

To feature contact billlothian1008@gmail.com or call 07730 303475. Please note all photographs welcomed but high resolution (one megabyte?) preferred