Birdies help Richie Ramsay soar in Sun City

Richie Ramsay bagged two eagles as he soared into the top 10 at the halfway stage in the Nedbank Challenge in South Africa.

The Capital-based player got his second round at Sun City off to a flying start as he made the first of his two-shot gains at the 10th.

He then repeated the feat at the second on his way to a two-under-par 70 and a one-under total in the $7.5 million Rolex Series event.

Ramsay, the top Scot in this season’s Race to Dubai, trails Victor Dubuisson by five shots after the Frenchman backed up an 68 with a 70 to lead by two.

Stephen Gallacher is joint-48th after rounds of 74 and 75, leaving him little chance of getting into next week’s DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

Meanwhile, Grant Forrest and Duncan Stewart are among nine Scottish hopefuls in the European Tour Qualifying School final in Spain over the next six days.