Cameron Marr putting on a good show thanks to work with Kanski

Musselburgh’s Cameron Marr is becoming a growing force on the Tartan Tour thanks to some lessons with one of Britain’s top putting gurus.

Since he started working with Mike Kanski, who assists Phil Kenyon, the 25-year-old has started to make real progress on the Scottish circuit. He finished in the top ten in last month’s P&H Championship in East Lothian and now heads into the final round of the M&H Logistics Scottish PGA Championship at Gleneagles sitting joint-fourth.

“I putted a lot better than yesterday,” said Marr after adding a 68 to his opening 71 to lie on one-under alongside Dunbar’s Neil Fenwick in the weather-shortened event.

“I have been working with Mike Kanski and, thanks to him having settled my head on the green, I’m starting to knock in more putts from ten feet and in.”

Both Marr and Fenwick (70-69) have their work cut out to catch leader Chris Kelly after he backed up his first-round 63 with a 67 to sit five shots clear of the field on ten-under. “It’s Mr Kelly’s to lose but I’m happy to make the cut, having failed to do so on my debut in this event last year, and I’ll just go out tomorrow and see where I finish up,” added Marr.

Fenwick is hoping to use the final round to extend his season. “I need a strong finish, probably top three minimum, to get into the PGA Play-Offs, so that certainly gives me something to play for,” he said.

Defending champion Gareth Wright is 15 shots behind Kelly after 75-70.