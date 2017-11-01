Carrickvale golfer Helen Hunter wins Titleist Order of Merit title

Edinburgh golfer Helen Hunter finished off a fantastic season by winning the overall women’s title at the Titleist Order of Merit Grand Final at Turnberry.

In windy playing conditions on the Ailsa championship course, Hunter, from Carrickvale Golf Club, scored an impressive 21 points on the front nine, eventually finishing one point ahead of nearest competitor Rebecca Ferguson of Tynemouth.

The Titleist Order of Merit ran throughout the season and was entered by over 15,000 golfers across Britain.

The best five qualifying rounds counted towards the final Order of Merit score and the top four male and female division winners from each of the four home nations were then invited to represent their country in the Grand Final at Turnberry.