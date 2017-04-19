Catriona Matthew delighted to be new golfing ambassador

Catriona Matthew has described her new role as Scotland’s first global golfing ambassador as a “great fit”.

The tie up will see the North Berwick woman flying the flag for her nation by sporting a ‘Scotland, the Home of Golf’ logo on her bag.

“It’s for a couple of years and I’m delighted about it,” said Matthew, who has filled the role in an unofficial capacity during her glittering career.

“Scotland is an easy place to promote for golf. Golf is a major part of tourism in Scotland, so it is great to promote it. I also travel around the world, so it is a great fit.”

Matthew is taking on the role in the build up to the 2019 Solheim Cup at Gleneagles, where she could be Europe’s captain in what will be the event’s third staging in Scotland.

Dalmahoy hosted the first match on this side of the Atlantic in 1992 and it was held at Loch Lomond eight years later.

The 2019 match will take place on September 13-15 and confidence is high about it being a big success on the back of the 2014 Ryder Cup at the same venue.

“Together with the LET, LPGA and other partners we have put a lot of thought and research into making sure this is the optimum week for all involved to ensure the 2019 Solheim Cup is an unreserved success,” said Paul Bush, VisitScotland’s director of events.

“This date will allow it to be the highest-profile golf event taking place in Europe and the US.”