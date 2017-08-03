Catriona Matthew hopes ‘extra buzz’ will do Solheim Cup trick

Catriona Matthew is hoping the “extra buzz” of being a former British Open winner can help her use this week’s event to clinch a ninth Solheim Cup cap.

The North Berwick woman will definitely be in Des Moines, Iowa, in a fortnight’s time after being picked by Annika Sorenstam as one of her vice-captains.

But Matthew is hoping to use the event she won in 2009 at Royal Lytham to be in the heat of the battle in the biennial contest instead of having a watching brief.

It would probably require a second-placed finish on the Fife coast for Matthew to secure one of the eight automatic spots up for grabs in Sorenstam’s side.

But, despite having a disappointing season by her high standards, the 47-year-old is one of the contenders for wild cards set to be announced on Sunday night.

“I’d love to have a good week this week and try and play my way into the team,” said Matthew on the eve of the £2.5 million Ricoh-sponsored event at Kingsbarns.

“It’s certainly in the back of my mind but I’m trying not to think about it too much. If I can go out and play good golf, that will take care of itself and there’s that extra buzz for me coming back to a tournament I’ve won, especially being a major.”