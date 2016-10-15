Chris Doak hopes coaching stint can land him PGA title again

Chris Doak is hoping tips he picked up from coaching club golfers at Turnhouse can help him land a second Scottish PGA Championship win next week.

The 39-year-old is heading to Gleneagles on Monday to launch his bid to repeat a 2010 title triumph in the Tartan Tour’s flagship event.

Doak has played very little this season after losing his European Tour card at the end of last year. But he’s hoping the break can be a blessing in disguise, having not only enjoyed getting to spend some quality time with his wife Laura and daughter Eva but also the coaching he’s been doing at Turnhouse.

“I didn’t enjoy coaching when I was doing my PGA training, I’ll be honest about that,” said Doak. “But I’ve definitely enjoyed giving lessons this year and I’ve actually found myself learning from them. You see something and you then try and work on that yourself.”

Turnhouse is now the base for both Doak and Duncan Stewart, who has already secured a step up to the European Tour next season off the Challenge Tour.

“It’s a great club and a great social place,” said Doak, who stays in Livingston. “It’s been a great year for Turnhouse as well. The club won the Summer League and Edinburgh Inter Club. Mac (Euan McIntosh) also had a terrific year that was rounded off when he got capped again.”

Doak is among 11 past champions taking part in the 100th staging of the Scottish PGA Championship, which is being sponsored for the first time by M&H Logistics.

“I’ve got no expectations, really, as I’m still trying to get back into it,” he said, having lost his European Tour playing privileges as he struggled with a hand injury.

Those former champions also include Uphall’s Gordon Law, the 1997 winner, and West Linton’s Gareth Wright, who will be trying to regain the title he lost last year to Chris Kelly.

Other Lothians hopefuls include Duddingston’s Ross Munro, who made his Tartan Tour breakthrough in a young pros’ event at Royal Dornoch last month, and North Berwick’s Oliver Huish, son of 1975 winner David.