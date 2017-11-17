Connor Syme wins Euriopean Tour place

Scotland will have two twenty-somethings flying the Saltire on the European Tour next season, reducing the average ago considerably from 37 this year.

It follows 21-year-old Bradley Neil’s recent graduation from the Challenge Tour being backed up by an equally impressive achievement by Connor Syme.

The 22-year-old secured his Race to Dubai status by finishing joint-ninth at the end of the six-round Qualifying School at Lumine Golf Club in Spain. “To get full status on the European Tour is amazing – I am absolutely delighted about that,” said Syme, who achieved the feat with Edinburgh man Tim Poyser on his bag.

The Fifer only turned professional in the middle of September but recorded top-15 finishes in both the Portugal Masters and Dunhill Links before this superb effort.

“It is just mental,” he added. “It’s been an amazing few months and I’m delighted to have this opportunity to test myself against the best players in the world. It is going to be cool.”

Oban man Bob MacIntyre, who is coached in the Lothians by Kingsfield-based Davy Burns, missed out by two shots but had already secured a full Challenge Tour status for next season.