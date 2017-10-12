Connor Wilson wins Stephen Gallacher Foundation finals day at Dunbar

Have your say

Castle Park’s Conor Wilson won the Stephen Gallacher Foundation ‘Race to Dunbar’ Finals Day, where 66 boys and girls took part in the season-ending event.

Wilson claimed the scratch spoils at Dunbar in a card play-off with Aidan O’Hagan (Old Ranfurly) after the pair carded matching one-under-par 70s.

Bathgate’s Ross Callan finished third on 71, a shot ahead of Cameron Adam (Royal Burgess), on a day of impressive scoring.

Balfron’s Adam Smith claimed the top handicap prize with a net 66, beating William Ladbrooke (Gullane), Valdemar Hundeboll (North Berwick), Samantha MacGregor (Broomieknowe) and Abby Steedman (Murrayfield) by two shots.