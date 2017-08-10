Craigmillar Seniors win Inter-Club title

Craigmillar Park are the “Super Seniors” on the Capital golfing circuit for the first time.

They won the Edinburgh Senior Inter-Club Championship at Duddingston, beating Baberton by one hole over a double foursome in the final.

Bill Crosbie and John Hall finished one up on Sandy Roberts and Bill Miller in the front match while Sandy Scott and Rab Jackson were all square with Graham Manson and Ron Grant at the back.