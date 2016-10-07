Danny Kay tops class in Q School event at Frilford Heath

East Lothian man Danny Kay topped the class as he joined a posse of Scots progressing to the second stage in this season’s European Tour Qualifying School.

Kay, who hails from Dunbar and is attached to The Renaissance Club, produced an eye-catching performance at Frilford Heath in Surrey

He shot rounds of 70, 66, 69 and 74 for an eight-under-par total, sharing top spot with Swede Philip Eriksson as the pair led 25 qualifiers.

Kay, who lost to David Law in the final of the Scottish Amateur at Western Gailes in 2011, has used the MENA Tour, which is mainly based in the United Arab Emirates, to cut his professional teeth.

This is his best effort so far in the paid ranks and he joins fellow Lothians man Paul Ferrier in getting past the tricky opening stage on this occasion.

Turnhouse-attached Chris Doak also progressed at Bogogno in Italy, making it on the mark there thanks to a birdie at his closing hole.

The next stage takes place at four courses in Spain early next month.

Elsewhere, Grant Forrest heads into the third round of the £4 million Dunhill Links with a chance of making the cut on his professional debut.

The 23-year-old followed up a 73 at Carnoustie with a level-par 72 at Kingsbarns to sit one-over, two shots outside the projected cut, with a visit to St Andrews to come today.

Richie Ramsay is on three-under, eight shots behind leader Ross Fisher, with Stephen Gallacher and Jamie McLeary both alongside Forrest.