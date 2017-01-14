David Drysdale relishing McIlroy mayhem in Johannesburg

David Drysdale is relishing the chance to experience some “Rory McIlroy mayhem” if the pair are reunited in South Africa tomorrow.

The duo looked set to be paired together in the third round of the BMW SA Open at Glendower Golf Club after reaching the halfway stage on nine-under-par – three off the lead – in the first European Tour event of 2017.

“We were in the game behind Rory for the first two days and, while we’ve probably had a dozen people watching us, he’s had thousands watching him,” said Cockburnspath man Drysdale.

“In the mayhem, you’ve just got to be patient on the fairway and let the guys up in front move on before you hit your approach to a green, but it’s quite a cool atmosphere.”

The pairings for the third round were set to be finalised after with some players having to return to the Gauteng course tomorrow to complete their second circuits due to play being suspended by a storm.

But Drysdale added: “It’s looking like I could play with Rory, so that’ll be fun. I played with him quite a bit when he first came out on Tour but not for a few years. It’s great to see him here in South Africa and it’s fantastic for the event!”

With his wife Vicky caddying for him, Drysdale catapulted into contention with a seven-under-par 65, the flawless effort containing an eagle and five birdies.

This is his 15th appearance in the event and, once again, the 41-year-old is producing some of his best golf in South Africa, a country he loves both on and off the course.

“Both days have been really solid,” said the former Dunbar assistant. “Today I just made a couple more putts than yesterday. I’ve had four or five weeks off and not played much golf, having enjoyed a holiday down here.

“But it’s nice to see that the ball-striking hasn’t left me since Leopard Creek (where he tied for 11th in the Alfred Dunhill Championship last month), and now I’m looking forward to the weekend.”

Among those making that early return today was Duncan Stewart but, on 12-over-par with four holes to play, the Capital-based player was set for an early exit.