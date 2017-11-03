David Drysdale’s hope for next generation of Scottish golfers

David Drysdale is hoping it won’t be long until it’s 20-somethings rather than 40-somethings like himself flying the Saltire in events like the Turkish Airlines Open.

Out of the five Scots in the field for the Final Series event in Belek this week, Scott Jamieson at 33 is the youngest, while 30-year-old Scott Henry was the ‘baby’ among the Scottish card holders on the European Tour this season.

“It’s a strange game,” admitted Drysdale after recovering from being two-over early on to card a three-under 68 to sit joint-14th after the opening round on the Regnum Carya course.

“It’s like a Scottish thing at the moment. It doesn’t seem like there are any young lads, but hopefully there’s a few coming through.

Lothians star Grant Forrest has made it to this week’s Challenge Tour Grand Final in Oman in his first full season as a pro while 21-year-old Bradley Neil is hoping to secure a step up to the main circuit through that same event this weekend.

The likes of Connor Syme, Bob MacIntyre, Ewen Ferguson, Liam Johnston and Craig Howie are also among 17 Scots hoping to progress to the final of the European Tour Q School in Spain over the next four days. “Hopefully, we get some 20-somethings coming on to the Tour,” added Drysdale, who has held some sort of category on the main Tour since 2002. “You can’t put your finger on why some make it and some don’t.

“You may have had Bradley Neil making it instantly, but he’s taking a couple of years. It’s tough, though.”

Like Drysdale, Stephen Gallacher was pleased to start on Turkey’s Mediterranean coast with a two-under 69, especially as it was his first competitive outing with a new weakened grip.

“I’m pleased with two-under and also having no bogeys on the card. I left a few out there, but there were a pins that were tough to get close to,” admitted Gallacher, who turned 43 on Wednesday.

“If I can keep playing like that and hole a few putts, then I will be delighted at the end of the week.”