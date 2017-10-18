Departing Blane Dodds to attend two Lothians meetings

Departing Scottish Golf chief executive Blane Dodds is set to attend two meetings with Lothians clubs as planned.

And he is set to be joined at Royal Musselburgh tonight, then Turnhouse tomorrow, night by Eleanor Cannon, who has taken over the running of the governing body on an interim basis.

The two meetings had been arranged to allow Dodds to spell out a strategy he came up with in a bid to raise revenue for Scottish Golf.

It is aimed at offsetting a £360,000 reduction in Sportscotland funding and a drop in sponsorship income.

The proposal includes raising the Scottish Golf affiliation fee paid by every club member from £11.25 to £24.

In addition, Dodds had told clubs they had to sign up to both a customer management system and national tee booking system.

He said that unless the proposal received backing at a special general meeting in early December, he would have to implement cuts worth £400,000 next year.

Dodds has now announced he’s leaving his role to take up the same post at Scottish Tennis, raising doubts that he would be facing Lothians clubs face-to-face.

But the Edinburgh Evening News understands that he is still intending to attend the two meetings and will be accompanied by Cannon, the chair of Scottish Golf.

In a statement confirming Dodds’ departure, she said: “The timing of this decision is unfortunate, but we acknowledge Blane’s long association with tennis in Scotland and the emotional pull it has on a former internationalist.

“However, the Board of Scottish Golf remains unanimously committed to its core strategic objective, which is to deliver significant investment to the game and provide a sustainable future for it – at a time when the Government is significantly reducing its contribution to the game.”