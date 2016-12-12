Dougie Cleeton to lead historic Bruntsfield Links Golfing Society

Dougie Cleeton is swapping Blairgowrie for Bruntsfield Links Golfing Society early in 2017 to take up a new post at the historic Capital club.

The former Lothian & Borders police officer and proud Turnhouse member is leaving his role as managing secretary at the Perthshire venue to become the first CEO at the world’s fourth oldest golf club.

“Not many jobs could have enticed me away from Blairgowrie,” admitted Cleeton, a former Turnhouse champion and club secretary.

“But the opportunity to return to my home city and be given the opportunity to help drive such an historic club forward is something I could not resist.

“I played all my golf in Edinburgh, and Bruntsfield is a club I have always held in high esteem. Whenever the opportunity presented itself to play Bruntsfield you took it.”

He added: “Membership of golf clubs is in a fragile condition. It is vital to be innovative and be open-minded in trying to attract new members. The days of becoming a member simply because your father was at a particular club have gone.

“But Bruntsfield does have an advantage on many others because of its history and as a club that still casts a special lure.”